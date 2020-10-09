MP pledges $425k for ‘urgent’ Collinsville aerodrome upgrade

AFTER a grant application for potentially lifesaving upgrades at Collinsville Aerodrome was knocked back, Burdekin MP Dale Last has now committed to coughing up cash for the project if he is re-elected.

In November last year, Whitsunday councillors unanimously moved to apply for a $750,000 grant to upgrade the Collinsville Aerodrome with a co-contribution from the council of $750,000, but they were knocked back.

The upgrade to the Collinsville Aerodrome would have assisted the Royal Flying Doctor Service to provide the region with reliable emergency evacuation.

Currently, only the smaller plane in the RFDS fleet is able to land in Collinsville at night.

The proposed upgrades would allow the larger RFDS planes to also land at night.

More stories:

Bowen man refused bail after alleged dangerous drive

Long-awaited funding pledge earmarks millions for Bowen TAFE

Woman backflips to plead guilty to breaking COVID rules

Mr Last has now made a $425,000 pledge, saying if the LNP won the election the funds would be put towards the upgrade.

Mr Last said it was a situation that needed to be addressed urgently.

“Regardless of where you live, Queenslanders deserve access to the best medical care possible,” Mr Last said.

“Whether that care is provided by the Queensland Ambulance Service or the RFDS, government needs to ensure the appropriate resources are available.”

Mr Last said his pledge would pay for 50 per cent of the upgrade and called on the Federal Government to match the funding.

Burdekin MP Dale Last. Picture: Evan Morgan

“I know that the Whitsunday Regional Council has previously applied for funding for this important project, so I am glad to be able to commit to such an essential service for Collinsville,” he said.

“It’s no secret that health services can pose a challenge in regional Queensland.

“By working with the community, we have secured a second doctor for Collinsville and this announcement is another step to ensuring that people who live and work in and around Collinsville get the health care they need and deserve.”

Incumbent MP Dale Last will go up against Labor candidate Mike Brunker, NQ First candidate Carolyn Moriarty, Sam Cox for Katter’s Australian Party and Ben Wood for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party at the October 31 state election.