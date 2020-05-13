MP pledges to move mine safety regulator to Mackay

MINE SAFETY: Call for regulator to be based in Mackay. Picture: Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

NQ FIRST leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has vowed to relocate Queensland's new mine safety and health regulator from Brisbane to Mackay if he is re-elected in October.

Mr Costigan's call comes a week after the horrific Grosvenor Mine explosion near Moranbah, which seriously injured five workers.

If NQ First secured the balance of power in the upcoming state election, he would demand the soon-to-be-established Resources Safety and Health Queensland be based in Mackay.

Last year, Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said it would be too "logistically difficult" to have the mine safety hub so far north despite a recommendation from state parliament's Coal Workers Pneumoconiosis Select Committee to do so.

NQ First leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan. Picture: Tony Martin

"It beggars belief that Queensland's regulator for mine safety and health matters will be based nowhere near the Bowen Basin, nowhere near the North West Minerals Province and nowhere near the soon-to-be-developed Galilee Basin," Mr Costigan said.

"We wanted this one-stop shop in Mackay for practical reasons and less than six months before the state election, I now commit that if NQ First secures the balance of power, we'll make sure the regulator … is moved to Mackay."

The new authority's role will be to regulate the safety and health of the state's minerals, coal, petroleum and gas, quarry, small scale mining and explosives workers.

It will comprise almost 90 inspectors and Queensland's world-leading Safety in Mines Testing and Research Station, Simtars, and the Coal Mine Workers' Health Scheme.

The new regulator will be up and running from July 1.