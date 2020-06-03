MP savages article linking China website to UTI pills

DAWSON MP George Christensen says a report linking his China Inquiry website to a urinary tract pills business is an attempt to discredit him and his campaign.

Earlier this week, the Sydney Morning Herald reported the maverick MP's new website - chinainquiry.com.au - was registered under the same Australian Business Number as UTI RELIEF.

The article noted there was no mention of "UTI RELIEF" in Mr Christensen's register of members' interests despite it being registered as a business name under his ABN in February 2018.

Mr Christensen said he was required to use his ABN to set up the new website and UTI RELIEF was attached to his ABN as a business name only.

He said the business name never eventuated into a business and there had not been any sales, customers or stock purchased - therefore he did not need to list it in his register of members' interests.

"There's no breaking of the law, there's no impropriety, no breaching of parliamentary rules, there's not even an ethical question here around this issue," Mr Christensen said.

"So it raises the question, why would you write a story that clearly has no public interest?

"This is clearly an attempt to discredit myself and discredit the China Inquiry website."

On Monday, Mr Christensen sought advice from a parliamentary official on the matter.

The Daily Mercury understands he was advised that a business name was not required to be declared on the register if it did not relate to shareholdings, family and business trusts, real estate, assets, savings, accounts, substantial sources of income or any other interest where a conflict of interest could arise or be seen to arise.

The parliamentary official was contacted for comment, but did not respond by deadline.

Mr Christensen's China Inquiry website went live last month.

He said it would provide a platform for everyday Australians to have their say on the country's economic relationship with China.

The website is now taking submissions for what the Dawson MP has dubbed the China Inquiry.