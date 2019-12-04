MP slams Young LNP members’ ‘disgusting racial slurs’

FEDERAL Herbert MP Phillip Thompson has slammed controversial comments made by members of the Young LNP as "inappropriate, disgusting" and called on them to apologise for their "racial slur".

Three members of the Gold Coast Young LNP branch were suspended on Tuesday after a video containing racist comments against indigenous people went viral on social media.

Young LNP member Jake Scott came under fire for saying, "I mean we've got to stop celebrating a culture that couldn't even invent the bloody wheel for god's sake."

"We've got to start enjoying and living in Western Culture."

Gold Coast's Young LNP chair Barclay McGain, was captured laughing at "racist" comments in a video that's now been widely circulated on Facebook - Photo Supplied Facebook

Jake was being interviewed by Gold Coast's Young LNP chair Barclay McGain, 19, at Schoolies, who laughed at his comments.

Mr Thompson's wife Jenna, with whom he has a daughter with another on the way, is indigenous.

He slammed the comments as "disgusting behaviour".

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson with wife Jenna and daughter Astin, 18 months, at Queens Gardens. Picture: Evan Morgan

"The comments were inappropriate, disgusting and shouldn't have been done," he said.

"It is disgusting, disgusting behaviour by young men on the Gold Coast.

"They need to stand up and apologise for their racial slur."

His comments came as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch continued to pile pressure on Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington to apologise for the behaviour of the Young LNP.

Ms Frecklington has not apologised, but was yesterday left stumped by journalists' questions on the matter at a press conference, repeating the same line six times.

Ms Enoch has dubbed it the Opposition Leader's "Campbell Newman" moment.

Asked if he would call on the Queensland LNP leader to apologise, Mr Thompson said that was a matter for her but said to him this transcended politics.

LNP Herbert MP Phillip Thompson alongside mother in law Florence Burns who was born on Palm Island. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"As a father to an indigenous daughter, disappointed, is an understatement for what I've seen from people who are not just in my party but from young people growing up in this nation," he said.

Mr Thompson is no stranger to social media scandal himself, last year outing himself as the author of controversial comments threatening to harm Muslims in 2012.

He issued a public apology for writing them during what he described as his "darkest moments".

"I want them to know who I am, warts and all. I have made mistakes, but I will always own them and work hard to do better," Mr Thompson said at the time.

The Federal MP told the Townsville Bulletin he understood that people made mistakes, and in terms of the three Young LNP members, the current controversy shouldn't be a "life sentence".

"(But) these young men need to learn from their mistakes, (and) apologise to the people they have made these slurs against," he said.

The Gold Coast Young LNP have since deleted their Facebook page.