Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, is fighting for fairer fuel prices for Central Queenslanders
Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, is fighting for fairer fuel prices for Central Queenslanders
News

MP takes medical leave

Jack Evans
6th May 2020 8:15 AM | Updated: 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Capricornia MP Michelle landry has announced she will be taking medical leave due to health concerns.

"I have received medical advice that I am required to have surgery to rectify a hiatus hernia. As a consequence, I am required to take medical leave to rectify it and allow time for a sufficient recovery," Ms landry said.

"Unfortunately, health conditions have a nasty habit of catching up to you at the worst time.

I'm will be back on deck as soon as I can to fight for local issues that are important to central Queenslanders.

"Rest assured, my hardworking staff will still be helping people in Capricornia, answering their questions and helping them through their concerns as we have always done.

"I want to thank everyone for their support and understanding," Ms landry concluded.

michelle landry mp
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man choppered to Townsville after dramatic crash

        premium_icon Man choppered to Townsville after dramatic crash

        News The elderly man was involved in a crash between a car and a bus in Bowen.

        • 6th May 2020 1:43 PM
        Calls for better phone reception at Lake Proserpine

        premium_icon Calls for better phone reception at Lake Proserpine

        News There has been progress in securing a telecommunications tower for the known black...

        • 6th May 2020 1:30 PM
        ‘Ridiculous’: Brunker slams decision to leave croc at Golf Club

        premium_icon ‘Ridiculous’: Brunker slams decision to leave croc at Golf...

        News A small freshwater crocodile has made Bowen Golf Course home with the DES saying it...

        • 6th May 2020 1:00 PM
        Expect delays as highway works to slow traffic

        premium_icon Expect delays as highway works to slow traffic

        Information Drivers should expect delays as the Bruce Highway gets a facelift.