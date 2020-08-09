Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
Offbeat

MP's campaign slapped with dildo 'attack'

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
9th Aug 2020 7:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A North Queensland MP has been the target of a "dildo attack" after a sex toy was attached to his face on a political campaign sign.

Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan poked fun at the creative critic behind the vandalism on his Facebook page, posing in front of the defaced sign at Dingo Beach with a grin.

A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.

"My campaign has come under dildo attack," he wrote this afternoon.

"Here's hoping the owner from the LNP or Labor comes back to collect it."

A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.

The dildo appears to be attached to the sign with wire in the attempt to insult the MP.

The sign, which is attached to a fence post, is in prime view of passing traffic.

More Stories

editors picks jason costigan politics sex toys

Just In

    US man dies from the plague

    US man dies from the plague
    • 9th Aug 2020 6:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How jobs system is failing people who desperately need it

        Premium Content How jobs system is failing people who desperately need it

        Opinion Taxpayer-funded schemes notoriously invite opportunists to work the system - think pink batts and the baby bonus. Now desperate jobseekers may be the targets.

        Inside troubled job training courses

        Premium Content Inside troubled job training courses

        Politics Jobseekers being lured into training for jobs that don’t exist

        High range drink-driver crashes 20m into mangroves

        Premium Content High range drink-driver crashes 20m into mangroves

        Crime ‘(He) seemed unconcerned with what had happened to his vehicle and that he’d put...

        Race Week: Spectators head to balcony to catch the action

        Premium Content Race Week: Spectators head to balcony to catch the action

        People and Places Volunteers celebrating impressive milestone as the action of Airlie Beach Race Week...