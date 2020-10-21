GAVEN MP Meaghan Scanlon has broken her silence on a disgusting personal attack against her on Facebook, after receiving a heartwarming card from a young girl.

The Bulletin had revealed an LNP volunteer on the campaign had accused Ms Scanlon of using her intellectually disabled brother to build a profile and branded her a Labor "slut".

Meaghan Scanlon. Picture: Mike Batterham.

The LNP later responded by removing the volunteer from the campaign and indicated he would face disciplinary action. But it is not known if he will be expelled from the party.

"Today's paper has highlighted some pretty vile personal attacks made against me and my family by the LNP," Ms Scanlon wrote.

"These comments are disgusting and the sort of gutter politics people are sick of. I wasn't going to give this issue any further oxygen, but then I received this card from Mia who I met a couple of years ago when I gave her a book about women in leadership (and a cupcake).

A card received by Gaven Labor MP Meaghan Scanlon from a young girl Mia. Photo: Facebook

"To all of the little girls and young women out there watching and thinking about getting involved in politics. Please don't let these comments stop you from changing the world.

"There are still some cracks in the glass ceiling we need to break through to make this a better place for you. But every time we stand up and push through, sometimes gaining bruises on the way, we make it easier for the next woman. So remember, when they go low we go high. Because the sky is the limit."

Originally published as MP's message to young girls after 'vile personal attacks'