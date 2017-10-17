'Mr barbecue' and loyal Rotarian will be missed

Keith Beetham who was well known as 'Mr Barbecue' will be remembered at a funeral service on Tuesday.

Keith Beetham who was well known as 'Mr Barbecue' will be remembered at a funeral service on Tuesday. Facebook

KEITH Robert Beetham was many things to many people - he was a loyal member of Proserpine and Airlie Beach Rotary Club, 'Officer in Charge' of the barbecue and a devoted family man.

And while he has lost his battle with cancer, aged 88, there is so denying the Whitsunday region is a better place due to the life he lived.

Rotary International was close to Keith's heart from a young age, but it wasn't until the early 1970s when he joined the Proserpine Rotary Club.

Keith served two terms as president of the Proserpine Rotary Club from 1976-1977 and 1989-1990 and was rewarded with the prestigious "Paul Harris Fellow” award.

Keith's charitable spirit made an impact, locally and overseas. He built a shed at New Guinea on behalf of Proserpine Hospital and was also the chairman of the committee which oversaw the Proserpine Hospital Helipad, which was completed in 1999 and is still operational today.

Keith transferred to the Airlie Beach Rotary Club in 2011 for practical reasons and was a regular supporter of Rotary functions and events.

Airlie Beach Rotary president David Paddon said Keith was undoubtedly one of the giants of the Rotary Club.

"Rotary was very close to Keith's heart and he was one of the greatest contributors to Rotary in Airlie Beach and Proserpine,” he said.

"He was known as Mr Barbecue and he will be sorely missed by us.”

While Keith was never considered out of place flipping food on the barbecue, there was also an endless list of jobs where he was only too happy to help.

A funeral service to honour Keith's memory will be held tomorrow at St Martin's church in Cannonvale tomorrow from 1pm, with friends and loved ones also invited to share memories of Keith at the Airlie Beach Bowls Club after the service.

Rotary members are asked to wear their blue club shirts to the service with a guard of honour to be formed at the end of the service.

Keith's favourite biblical recitation:

We break the bread of Brotherhood

We thank thee Lord for all things good

May we, more blessed than we deserve

Live less for self and more to serve.