Mr Bean's hot sibling popular in Airlie

HOT STUFF: Airlie entrepreneur Polly Muller is stoked to be back behind the coffee machine after a few years, b usiness partner Jack Adams couldn't keep up with the demand at the till on Saturday morning.

LOCALS lined up to get a taste of the new hot brew being served up at the Airlie Beach markets on Saturday morning.

Creators of Airlie's much loved Mr Bean cold brew, Polly Muller and Jack Adams, were happy to introduce their new barista creation to the community.

Ms Muller was keen as bean to be back behind the coffee machine after a two year hiatus while establishing the Mr Bean brand.

With eight years barista experience under her belt, Ms Muller knows how to whip up a hot alternative to the smooth cold brew.

"It's a beautiful machine to work with and I'm really excited to be back creating barista coffees,” she said.

The British made Francino machine was sourced by the pair through a local supplier and operates of gas and a 12volt battery, allowing the stall to function pretty much everywhere.

Polly Muller and Jack Adams with their new toy, that's already proved a hit with locals.

"Customers love Mr Bean Cold Brew, but need that hot coffee first thing and it's just gone off with a bang.”

Much like finding the perfect bean for their cold brew the dynamic duo meticulously picked out the perfect bean to pair with the locally sourced Whitsunday Dairy Fresh milk.

The pair tested various roasters' offerings from across the country.

"We consumed alot of coffee that morning,” Ms Muller said.

A blend from Brazil, Mexico and Costa Rica, freshly roasted in Melbourne was selected.

"I's a smooth all-rounder, fairtrade and rainforest Alliance Certified which was important to us.”

Hot stuff is being served up on Saturday mornings at the Airlie Beach markets.

Good news for fellow 'marketeers' you'll receive a discount for being good neighbours, locals will benefit from loyalty cards and if you don't already have a re-usable cup you should get one as it will also save you some cash and the environment too.

With Mr Bean original creations still a hit and the nitrogen coffee a necessity of many, Polly and Jack aren't done yet and have big things on horizon for the Whitsundays.