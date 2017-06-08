Mr Bones will return under new ownership

Mr Bones is on the market.

WHEN Mr Bones reopens for business, it will be under new ownership.

Plans were already in place for the Airlie Beach restaurant to go on the market prior to Cyclone Debbie.

Owner Mark Connell said repair work was still under way at the premises.

"There was a whole lot of water damage, lots of holes in the roof, the ceiling got flooded, caved in,” he said.

"The insurance claim has been completed and the place is empty.

"It is almost finished, just a bit of painting to be done in a couple of weeks.”

Mr Connell has operated Mr Bones for six years and said he hoped new owners will take over shortly.

He said no deal had been done yet.