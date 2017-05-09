Mrs Knight reflects on blossoming students

THOUGH Whitsunday Christian College's Jennifer Knight has taught for 51 years, no day was ever the same.

For Mrs Knight, this was the beauty of being an art teacher.

"One of the greatest things about teaching art is I can teach a topic to 20 students and not any two of them will look at it the same way,” she said.

"They produce some of the most creative, imaginative things and it can also tell you a great deal about the student and how they are thinking.

"Some of those kids really struggled in other subjects and when they find something to blossom in, it gives them confidence to do better in English, maths and science.”

Mrs Knight retired from teaching on March 2 after 15 years at Whitsunday Christian College.

She has also taught in a number of schools in Sydney and Melbourne.

While it was time for her to start a new chapter of her life, she said Whitsunday Christian College would always have a place in her heart.

"I can't see me not still being part of Whitsunday Christian College,” she said.

"There is something about the way that you aren't just there as part of the staff, you do feel like an integral part of a family there.”

College principal Mark Ogilvie paid tribute to Mrs Knight for touching the lives of everyone she has taught over the years.

"Mrs Knight is an exemplary teacher, whose quest for excellence in learning art is matched by her commitment to the character and lives of her students,” he said.

Mrs Knight was among three other teachers who helped set up the high school in 2002.