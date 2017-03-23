Mrs Water makes waves

ONE former Proserpine local has made a splash in the pageant world, taking out the title of Mrs Water at the Mrs Earth Australia pageant earlier this month.

Jenna Kerschbaumer, 28, took out second place of the competition which promotes environmental awareness.

"I was announced as a national finalist in December and between then and nationals, I worked really hard to raise money for my chosen charity (Wildlife Rockhampton - Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release) and spread the word about the pageant to the community,” she said.

Jenna said it was an "amazing feeling” to receive the title and was excited to use it to promote awareness of the environment.

"As a titleholder, people see your crown and that prompts them to come and ask what I'm doing and I can tell them,” she said.

"I started a petition for the government to add debris traps to stormwater drains to reduce the amount of plastic and waste entering the oceans. It would also reduce the amount of marine life dying from plastic ingestion and suffocation.”

Jenna said as well as raising environmental awareness, she wanted to promote the positivity of pageants. "I want to change the perception of how the world sees pageantry,” she said.

"It helps with confidence and coming out of your shell.”