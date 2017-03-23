MSQ 'closely monitoring' Coral Sea

WHILE uncertainty over the state of the tropical low in the Coral Sea continues, Maritime Safety Queensland is not taking any chances.

Today the authority announced they were closely monitoring the tropical low and said the Regional Harbour Master may close the Whitsunday Pilotage Area to ensure marine safety if deemed necessary.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest tropical cyclone outlook shows there is a moderate (20-50%) chance of the low turning into Cyclone Caleb on Saturday.

BoM forecaster Kevin Hutchins said the latest computer model predictions were telling slightly different stories.

"There is still a fair bit of uncertainty over where and when it passes the coast," he said.

"The earliest is late Sunday night but it could even be late or early Tuesday morning."

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather forecaster predicts a cyclone coming ashore into Northern Queensland on Monday. OZ Cyclone Chasers

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather forecaster (pictured) is one which has predicted a cyclone crossing the coast on Monday.

BoM Queensland Regional director Bruce Gunn said now was the time for everyone to be prepared.

"Communities in North Queensland should begin their preparations now, stay tuned for the latest official forecasts and warnings from the Bureau and follow the advice of local emergency services," he said.

Mr Hutchins said the Whitsundays could expect the current wet weather to continue.

"We see a very high chance of showers and patchy rain and maybe a thunderstorm which is likely to hang around for the near future and in the latter part of weekend," he said.

"It will be contingent on what this low does but we are expecting rain to continue even before it gets there."

To view the BoM's latest tropical cyclone outlook for the Coral Sea visit http://www.bom.gov.au/qld/forecasts/cyclone.shtml.