Mt Julian shed raided

Items were stolen from a Mt Julian shed on Monday. Tessa Mapstone

A RED 20 tonne bottle jack was among the numerous items stolen from a Mt Julian shed on Tyree Road earlier this week.

The theft took place on October 2, between 12-6.30pm with stolen items including fencing equipment, a white steel picket lifter, steel picket driver, hand tools and car jack stands.

Police encourage all residents to keep their valuables secure at all times to ensure thieves don't get any "early Christmas presents”.

Anyone with information can call Proserpine police station on 4945 9666.