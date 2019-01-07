Mt Marlow model crowned 2019 Miss Teen Fashion Week

AFTER a courageous return from knee surgery, Mt Marlow model Jacquelyn Watts took her place on the International stage, crowned 2019 Miss Teen Fashion Week in Dallas, US, last month.

Miss Watts competed in editorial, swimsuit, runway and photoshoot rounds and impressed a panel of seven distinguished judges during the grand finale with her maturity and posing prowess.

Standing at 178cm with waist-length, red hair, Ms Watts' striking beauty and elegance on the catwalk gave her a unique quality.

Her raw talent not only landed her the 2019 Miss Teen Fashion Week crown, but also Teen Model of the Year, Teen Best Editorial, Teen Best Hair and Make-up, Teen Best Dress, Teen Best Pageant Walk and Teen Best Runway Walk.

She was later praised on the Miss Fashion Week Facebook page for going "above and beyond” to achieve a perfect score in the editorial photo-shoot and "outperformed other contestants in every round”.

Miss Watts has been dancing with Whitsunday Dance Connection for 13 years, but a meniscus tear in her left knee in 2017 left her requiring surgery and unable to dance during her recovery period.

Her love of the stage led her to Brooke Lee Modelling, Mackay, where she attended fortnightly classes on catwalk, photography, posture, etiquette, deportment and make-up.

Last year's accomplishments saw her crowned 2019 Miss Teen Fashion Week Australia in Melbourne ahead of 40 contestants nationwide and awarded 2018 Senior Model of the Year during her Brooke Lee Modelling graduation.

Mt Marlow model Jacquelyn Watts was crowned 2019 Miss Teen Fashion Week in Dallas last month. Luis Gomez

But achieving international recognition has been the highlight for the rising star who said she has been able to grow significantly as a result of her recent experiences.

"We had so many different areas of the competition in which I was able to grow and improve my confidence, from interacting with others from different countries to chatting with fashion designers, photographers, film producers, judges and high society influences,” Miss Watts said.

"I was extremely proud and thrilled to be announced 2019 Miss Teen Fashion Week. I couldn't believe it!

"I thoroughly enjoyed the whole competition, judging categories and experience.”

The pageant, pioneered by visionary American fashion designer Vera Wang, aims to empower all women through body positivity and the organisation's motto: You Are Enough.

Miss Watts said this is a message she intends to promote.

"I have a huge year ahead while I am the 2019 Miss Teen Fashion Week, which involves promoting our Miss Fashion Week motto 'You Are Enough' to bring awareness towards self love and body positivity to all,” she said.

"During this amazing journey, I hope to inspire and encourage others to also follow their dreams.”

Ms Watts boarded a plane the day after the pageant, en route to her Brooke Lee Modelling graduation in Mackay two days later.

She even managed to celebrate her sixteenth birthday in a Qantas jet, somewhere between Dallas and North Queensland.

Miss Watts said she will continue to work hard this year, improving her modelling skills in Mackay at Brooke Lee Modelling and through private FaceTime link up lessons with her Melbourne-based Australian pageant and modelling coach Kylie Drew.