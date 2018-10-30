Mt Marlow teen model to represent Australia in Dallas, US

RUNWAY STAR: Jacquelyn Watts will represent Australia at Miss Teen Fashion Week International 2019 in Dallas, US in December.

A KNEE injury would have been devastating for any passionate dancer, but for talented teen Jacquelyn Watts, it was the catalyst to a modelling career that will see her representing Australia in December.

Proserpine State High School student Jacquelyn Watts, 15, has been dancing with Whitsunday Dance Connection since she was three years old, performing in up to seven competitions a year.

But she sustained a meniscus tear in her left knee while competing in the Rockhampton Dance Festival in 2017, which left her requiring surgery and unable to dance during her recovery period.

Jacquelyn said she missed the thrill of being on stage which led her to Brooke Lee Modelling in Mackay, where she attended fortnightly classes on catwalk, photography, posture, etiquette, deportment and make-up.

"I love being on stage and expressing myself. It's very empowering. I couldn't do much until I came off crutches but I really found a love for modelling,” she said.

Jacquelyn swiftly rose to success, awarded the Rising Star Award at the 2017 Brooke Lee Modelling Graduation and finished first runner-up in the 2018 RACQ CQ Rescue Model Search.

She was crowned Miss Teen Fashion Week Australia 2019 in Melbourne last month ahead of 40 contestants nationwide, a victory she said put her "over the moon”.

"I was speechless. I was really just there for the experience. It's a really strong feeling and it makes you feel so confident in yourself,” Jacquelyn said.

The Photographic Award was the cherry on top for the rising star which she won across the teens and adults categories.

The national title qualified her to represent Australia at the Miss Teen Fashion Week International competition in Dallas, Texas, in December, shortly before her 16th birthday.

Jacquelyn will be jetting off to America on November 26, the day after her end-of-year dance concert and will return on December 2, just in time for her modelling graduation.

The up-and-coming model said she loves dancing as well as the runway and hopes to focus on both moving forward.

"I'm really excited and a bit nervous. I still want to do modelling and dancing but modelling has definitely opened up a new adventure for me,” she said.