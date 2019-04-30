Menu
WATER WOES: Water levels in Mount Morgan will be discussed at the Rockhampton Regional Council meeting today.
Council News

Mt Morgan water restrictions on council agenda

Michelle Gately
by
30th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
WATER levels at Mount Morgan's No.7 Dam have fallen so far water restrictions may be implemented.

The issue will be discussed at Rockhampton's airport, water and waste committee meeting today. There are two other committee meetings also on today: planning and regulatory, and infrastructure.

One of the key things to be discussed in the planning and regulatory committee is a development application for material change of use for four shops and a multiple dwelling of eight units.

There will also be a discussion about the centralisation of companion animal management databases.

In the infrastructure committee, councillors will discuss road safety concerns at the intersection of North, Knutsford and Talford Sts.

In other council news, Rockhampton Regional Council has been included in a periodic review of boundaries.

Each council with divisions must meet a standard number of voters. Quotas for divisions are determined by dividing the total number of enrolled voters by the number of councillors, excluding the mayor.

A deviation of plus or minus 10 per cent is allowed for a council of Rockhampton's size (more than 10,000 voters).

Council chief executive Evan Pardon said there were two Rockhampton divisions in question.

Division 2 is about 90 people under the minimum and Division 4 is about 230 people over the maximum threshold.

"The ECQ is now calling for public submissions and we'd encourage any member of the public looking for more information or to make a submission to hop onto the ECQ's website," he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

