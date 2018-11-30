Mud crabs are getting snappy

ROCK WALLS/SHORE

The rock walls have been fishing well for anglers chasing grunter around Whisper Bay and Port of Airlie.

Anglers have been reporting fishing the rising tide with prawns and fresh fish fillets for bait the best way to target a grunter.

Anglers have also reported a few blue salmon and fingermark bream being caught.

Shute Harbour has been fishing well for giant trevally with the best times being in the early morning and late afternoon.

Anglers fishing from Shute Harbour have also reported.

Cannonvale Beach has had a good run of whiting with a few flathead showing up with angler reporting fishing the rising tide with beach worms or prawns being the best baits.

ISLANDS

The islands have been a bit slow with the recent weather with a lack of anglers venturing out. A few anglers have been fishing around Hamilton Island, South Molle and Daydream Islands with good reports of coral trout around the close islands fishing the 10-15m deep using pilchards for bait.

Anglers have also been reporting good size sweetlip being caught around the fringing reef and still plenty of tuna around the islands.

RIVERS AND CREEKS

The Proserpine River has been fishing fantastic with good size grunter being reported in the river around the mussel beds and in the hole out the front of Wilsons Beach.

King salmon have also been in decent numbers for the anglers fishing out the front of the shallow drains and gutters with live prawns and small mullet pinpointed as the best baits to use. Mud crabs have started to be caught in the river with anglers reporting some rather large size crabs being caught.

The coastal creeks down near long island have been fishing extremely well for mangrove jack with anglers reporting plenty of jacks on the bite and a few bream and flathead also being caught.

Grant Spees,

Whitsunday Fishing World