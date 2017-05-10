Mudcrabs no match for Whitsunday raid

SOLID START: The Whitsunday Raiders started their season with a win against the Bowen Mudcrabs on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: It was the perfect start to the season for the Whitsunday Raiders as they claimed a dominant 35-10 victory over the Bowen Mudcrabs on Saturday.

Travelling to Bowen in windy conditions, the Raiders crashed over in the first five minutes and continued to punish Bowen with their attack taking a 21-5 lead into half-time.

Raiders player Shannon Wolland said the team's new mindset had worked wonders.

"I think our main goal was to get used to everybody on the field and have some fun,” he said.

"We went really well in our defence and stuck to the game plan.

"Everyone's enthusiasm on the field is what helped.”

New coach Kon Flaherty said he wanted to instil a more balanced approach to the season this year by enjoying the game as much as wanting to win games.

"That was a big part (of the win),” Wolland said.

Welcoming six new players this season, Wolland said they'd all fitted into the team nicely including Queensland Country representative Ben Cornish.

The Raiders play their first home match of the season against Kuttabul Camelboks on Saturday at Whitsunday Sportspark at 3.30pm.

"We'd love for people to support us. It's always tough against them,” Wolland said.

New players are still welcome. The club trains Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Whitsunday Sportspark from 6pm.