Muddies bolstering team with rego incentive

AFTER a year’s hiatus, the Bowen Mudcrabs are ready to come out swinging in game one, and they’ve offered an incentive for the 2020 season to make sure they have the strongest team possible.

“We’ve got a good strong core, so we’re looking really good if we get the numbers,” said Mudcrabs Captain Lachlan Davison.

Davison said about 18 people were currently registered to the team, however, a new push by the club is hoping to bolster those numbers to over 25.

“The Muddies committee made the decision to offer free registration to every player this year, saving about $250 for everyone,” he said.

“If someone has been fence-sitting on joining, we hope this will be the push they need to become a part of the team.”

He said rugby union is a game “for everyone”, with the sport accommodating for all abilities.

His goal as captain was to promote a positive team culture and bring “good footy” back to Bowen.

“I’m looking forward to getting some of the young fella’s out and enjoying their rugby union,” Davison said.

“We have a very strong forward pack this year, so I expect them to be very dominant in the ruck as well as in open play.

“I’ve been playing for over 20 years and I think rugby diehards in town, like myself, have really missed the last 12 months without a team.

“There’s no reason not to join now with free rego, so let’s get the muddies back into a strong competing team in 2020.”