Muddies land spot in top two ahead of finals

Temone Power reaches high for the ball during a trial game between the Bowen Mudcrabs and Mackay Brothers at the Bowen Sporting Complex on July 18, 2020.

THE Muddies finished their last regular season clash in spectacular style, putting them in good stead ahead of the upcoming finals.

The Bowen Mudcrabs travelled to Leprechaun Park in Mackay to take on Brothers and started strong with a try to Rainer Power off an intercept in the first two minutes.

Not long after, Brothers were able to piggyback up the field off two penalties and dive over in the corner to take the score to 7-7.

The Muddies were keen to hit back straight away and proved successful when Temone Power recovered the ball off the kick-off.

He flicked it to Zeccheaus Henaway and the Muddies were able to dive over straight off the kick-off.

For the rest of the half, the Mudcrabs were dominant and clinical winning four scrums against the feed with props Isaiah Mafi and Scott Le Bherz dominating the Brothers scrum.

Temone Power scored two quick tries and Logan Cross and Nick Poole got one each before Brothers scored off a kick right before half time, taking the score to 36-12 at the break.

Steve Delacourt punched his way over the line almost immediately after half time before a 15-minute lapse in concentration let Brothers back into the game with two quick tries that narrowed the margin to 41-24.

Rana Wagg touched down in the corner and Brandan Mackie intercepted the ball before passing it to Rainer Power.

Power then touched down under the posts to seal the game with the Mudcrabs running out 53-31-point winners.

Temone Power secured three best and fairest points, Patrick Fakalata scored two and Steve Delacourt landed one.

Coach Tom Andison said the Bowen side went from strength to strength in the first half of the clash.

“It was great to see how clinical we were in the first 35 minutes,” he said.

“We need to work on playing like that for the full 80 minutes but there were plenty of positives to come out of today.

“The win sees us finish second, a great result that we have worked very hard to earn.”

The Mudcrabs will travel to Quarry Hill in Mackay this weekend to take on Minor Premiers Mackay City in the major semi-final.

The winner of this match will have a bye week and then host the grand final on October 3.