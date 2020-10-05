Muddies look to 2021 after disappointing end to season
THE Bowen Mudcrabs have their sight set firmly on the 2021 season after a stellar season ended in disappointment.
The Muddies went from strength to strength this season but couldn’t finish on a high and went down 38-22 to Mackay City on home turf.
Despite a shorter season, the Bowen side landed second place on the ladder after some nailbiting victories.
Best and Fairest for the season went to Temone Power, who also took out the Sledgers Award.
Most improved went to Steve Delacourt while Maty Jenkins landed most consistent player.
The best forward for the season went to Oscar Turner and Nick Poole secured the title of best back.
Club person of the year went to Lyn Morgans.
More stories
CANDIDATES RESPOND: Supporting tourism post-COVID
Burdekin candidate vows to end use of dogs in pig hunting
Sex dolls to cyclones: Life in CQ’s best SES unit
Player of the grand final went to Maty Jenkins who excelled despite windy conditions.
Coach Tom Andison thanked all they players for the season and looked forward to next year.
“We have a lot of the proud of this year, especially after where the club was at last year,” he said.
“We have developed a really good team culture, which will help us hopefully go one step further next year.”