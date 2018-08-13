Multi-million dollar home-buyers target the Whitsundays

The new owner of Aqua in the Whitsundays can fly in, sail in, or drive in, when they want to escape the daily grind.

The new owner of Aqua in the Whitsundays can fly in, sail in, or drive in, when they want to escape the daily grind.

THE sale of three high-end properties speaks volumes on the growing confidence in the Whitsunday real estate market according to a sales agent with Queensland Sotheby's International Reality.

In November last year Mandalay House at Mandalay sold to a Sydney couple for $14 million.

Last week a statement home, also in Mandalay, known as Aqua sold for a reported $13 million, though the Queensland agent refused to confirm the sale price.

What a view. Philippe Auger

The house boasts one of Australia's largest private pools, its own rainforest and a helipad.

It was snapped up by a Melbourne-based businessman and his family, who intend to use it as a holiday home.

Also in the past week, the popular wedding venue Villa Botanica at Woodwark sold to a Australian business entity for $7.080 million, Sotheby's senior sales executive Carol Carter told the Whitsunday Times.

Ms Carter said International Financial Review Board regulations control sales to international investors, but there had been an "amazing” amount of offshore interest in all three properties.

"It is absolutely fabulous for the area to have those sort of sales happen and it shows there is strength in the marketplace,” she said.

"There is more and more interest in the area, particularly from the southern states, but I have to tell you it has been amazing the inquiries we have had from overseas.”

Ms Carter said Villa Botanica's new owners intended to continue to operate the function centre.

"Very little will change and they plan to continue to with the same staff and it will be continuing as a business,” she said.

The recent movement in property sales is indication the market is bouncing back from a "battering” in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, Ms Carter said.

"We have not seen those sort of sales in a long time up there,” she said.

Queensland Sotheby's International Reality partnered with Ray White Whitsunday and PRDnationwide Whitsunday on the sale of the three prestige properties.