Multi-million dollar road upgrade work to start soon

CROWD ADDRESS: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry says the work is great news for the Collinsville area.

CROWD ADDRESS: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry says the work is great news for the Collinsville area. Contributed

IT IS a long-awaited move that will see the Collinsville region remain open to tourists and investment from all directions.

Works are set to start on the $28.75 million Bowen Developmental Road upgrade between Rockingham Creek and Mount Coolon.

The jointly-funded upgrade between the Australian and Queensland governments will see crews seal the key 25km stretch southwest of Collinsville.

The Federal Government had originally committed up to $23 million to the $28.75 million project, but it was unclear where the remainder of the funds were coming from.

The State Government pledged in mid-2018 to commit the remaining funds for the project.

It is understood that the initial paving work will begin on the southern end of the road, near Mount Coolon and work its way towards Collinsville.

With currently the only sealed crossing to the inland highway being via Charters Towers to the north, it is hoped the project will continue to open up the Collinsville region to both tourists and investors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Transport and Regional Development, Michael McCormack, said the upgrade was funded as part of the $600 million Northern Australia Roads Program (NARP).

"NARP aims to improve high-priority roads, which are essential to the movement of people, freight and the north's economic development,” he said.

"Bowen Developmental Road is a key route, connecting regional communities and towns, servicing the mining and agricultural industries to larger centres and ports.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said in addition to supporting local communities and industry, the upgrade would also create close to 90 jobs.

"Crews will upgrade the section to an eight-metre-wide sealed road with line-marking and new signs - improving travel times and safety,” he said.

"Once complete, the project will also have the added benefit of reducing ongoing maintenance costs and adding new overtaking opportunities.”

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the start of works on the project was great news for the Collinsville area.

"These road upgrades are an investment in the region,” Ms Landry said.

"The upgrades will boost road safety and help locals and tourists to get to their destinations sooner and safer.

"The road improvements will also have a direct positive impact on local industry and business who rely on the roads to make a living.”