Whitsunday police were called to a multi vehicle crash in Cannonvale this morning. Picture: FILE
Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic in Cannonvale

Laura Thomas
29th Sep 2020 11:05 AM
RESIDENTS are being warned to expect delays after a multi-vehicle crash in Cannonvale.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were called to Shute Harbour Rd near Island Dr at about 10.20.

She said crews responded to a “nose-to-tail crash between two vehicles”.

No one was injured as a result of the crash, however it has caused delays for those travelling on Shute Harbour Rd.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads issued a warning for residents, saying Shute Harbour Rd was under reduced lanes.

