Water bomber deployed to Sarina vegetation fire

UPDATE, 12.45pm

EMERGENCY crews have managed to bring the grass fire at Sarina under control.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews remain at the scene of the fire on the northwest edge of Sarina which was initially reported about 9.45am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Mackay Country Area Inspector Russell Collier said wind conditions had been pushing the then uncontained fire towards structures.

"We originally had a report of a large grass fire burning towards a number of structures and the rail line between the highway, the school and of course this Nicholson street area," Area Insp Collier said.

"It was travelling quite quickly through the landscape.

"We were bringing fire appliances from not only Sarina but the surrounding rural areas as well to assist in controlling this particular fire."

About 10 firefighting crews were called to the scene including from surrounding areas of Plane Creek, Hay Point, Mackay and Clifftonville, Area Insp Collier said.

A Firebird water bombing aircraft was also deployed to ensure the fire didn't break the containment lines, he said.

Area Insp Collier said there has already been a few fires in the Mackay region this season.

"This one is quite topical because it is on the outskirts of an urban area," he said.

"The message is be prepared, especially if you are living in those rural areas where you have the bushland meeting up to your house.

"Keep the areas clean, clean out your gutters, have water supply on hand.

Area Insp Collier recommend people visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au to learn more on how they could keep safe this bushfire season.



EARLIER, 11.25am

A Firebird 417 has been deployed in the battle against a fire burning at Sarina.

Twelve Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are now on scene at the fire on the northwestern edge of Sarina.

QFES has issued a stay informed notice at advice level with residents urged to keep up to date and decide what actions they would take if the situation was to change.

"Currently as at 10.45am … a vegetation fire is burning in land to the west of the Bruce Highway at the intersection of Broad Street and Brooks Road," QFES said.

"Part of the fire's been been contained on the north-eastern and north-western corners," a QFES spokeswoman said.

"The fire is also secure on the southern side."

It is understood the Firebird is now water bombing along the containment lines.

EARLIER, 10.30am

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews are currently fighting a fire on the northwestern edge of Sarina.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"Nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors.

"Multiple QFES crews are on scene working to contain the blaze."

Seven crews are on scene at the vegetation fire with another four crews en route.

Properties were not under threat, QFES advised.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

More to come.