A handmade automatic weapon and ammunition found at the Currumbin Waters home.
Crime

Home made automatic weapons found during police raid

by Emily Halloran
28th May 2019 9:32 AM
MULTIPLE homemade guns have been found during a police raid at a Currumbin Waters home.

Police raided the Tierney Drive home in Currumbin Waters about 3.20pm last Thursday.

Officers allegedly found a quantity of dangerous drugs - including LSD, methamphetamines (ICE), hashish, cannabis and other drug paraphernalia.

It will also be alleged a revolver handgun, ammunition and two handmade automatic weapons were also found during the search.

 

A handgun and ammunition found at the Currumbin Waters home.
A 34-year-old man was charged with three counts of possession of a dangerous drug, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and a count each of unlawful manufacturing weapons, unlawful possession of drug utensils, possession of things suspected of being used in a crime and unlawful possession of explosives (ammunition).

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said: "This arrest typifies our ongoing efforts to target those involved in weapon and drug crime.

"The danger posed to the community by automatic weapons cannot be overstated. The removal of any unlawful weapons from the streets make the community safer and we will be unrelenting in our efforts."

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on June 6.

Investigations are continuing.

