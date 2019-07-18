Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Kuranda Scenic Railway train has hit a car in North Cairns.
A Kuranda Scenic Railway train has hit a car in North Cairns.
News

Multiple injuries reported in train crossing crash

by Peter Carruthers
18th Jul 2019 9:52 AM

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a collision between a train and a car in Cairns North.

At 8.45am paramedics were called to Greenslopes St after responding to reports of a level crossing accident.

Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.
Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were six ambulances on scene including a critical care unit and paramedics were treating four patients.

Two men and two women believed to be travelling in a car are being treated at the scene.

Passengers and the crew on the train have not received any injures.

More Stories

crash motoring traffic

Top Stories

    Proserpine's million-dollar Lotto winner

    premium_icon Proserpine's million-dollar Lotto winner

    News The life of a Proserpine retiree has changed forever after winning nearly $1.5 million in last Saturday night's Lotto draw.

    'Good driver' gets a reality check and long ban off the road

    premium_icon 'Good driver' gets a reality check and long ban off the road

    Crime Unlicenced driver will spend more than six years off the road.

    Festive fever hits Collinsville

    premium_icon Festive fever hits Collinsville

    News Annual Pit Pony Festival on this weekend.