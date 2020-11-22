Multiple patients critical, police car roll on way to scene

Six patients have been hurt, including at least two who are fighting for life, after a car crashed into a dam in southeast Queensland.

Emergency services were called to Beaudesert Boonah Rd in Wyaralong at 2.03pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics, including the critical care team, were assessing six patients involved in the single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash near Beaudesert this afternoon. Picture: Channel 9 Brisbane

At least two are in a critical condition.

Three rescue helicopters were tasked to the scene.

The scene of the serious crash, where multiple patients were left in a critical condition. Picture: Nine News/Twitter



At least one police vehicle has also crashed while on the way to the accident scene, with aerial footage showing a police vehicle on its roof. A police motorbike is nearby but it's unsure if that was involved in the second crash.

A police vehicle attending the scene of the Wyaralong accident rolled on it’s way to the site. Picture: Nine News/Twitter

The police officers inside the rolled vehicle sustained minor injuries including abrasions.

Police have closed the road in both directions at Wyaralong and warned drivers to avoid the area.

Wyaralong Dam. Picture: File photo/ Mark Calleja

The afternoon crash follows a fatal crash in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck

A man has died after the motorbike he was riding crashed head-on with a truck in the Gold Coast hinterland this morning.

Initial police investigations show that around 9.50am, the 26-year-old was travelling south on his motorbike on Nerang Murwillumbah Rd when it collided head-on with a small truck.

The Tallai motorbike rider died at the scene.

Emergency services earlier said one patient had been extricated after being trapped. At that stage the motorcyclist was described as having suffered critical injuries in the incident. Queensland Ambulance Service said critical care paramedics were sent to the scene.

Police had advised travellers to avoid the area as a portion of it remains closed - between Pine Creek Rd and Advancetown. They said it was expected to remain closed "for some time".

Nerang Murwillumbah Road, between Pine Creek Road and Advancetown, is closed due to a serious traffic crash. Please avoid the area or seek alternative route. #QLDtraffic pic.twitter.com/EZOeTfZpLU — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 22, 2020



Investigations by the Coomera Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.

The area has seen several serious crashes, including fatal accidents.

A horror two-vehicle crash earlier this year took the lives of four university students.

Brisbane's Courtney Smith, 20, and Kirsten Van Gorp, 22 were killed alongside Townsville's Lochlan Parker, 20 and Katrina McKeough, 21 when the car they were travelling in crashed into an oncoming ute.

In another serious incident today, two patients were hospitalised after a vehicle and pedestrian crash on the Sunshine Coast.

The incident occurred near the corner of Nicklin Way and Beerburrum Str at 11.49am.

A woman was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition and a man was hospitalised in a stable condition.