Multiple people injured after car smashes into tree

Paramedics arrived at the scene of a high-speed vehicle crash into a tree on a rural Central Queensland road expecting to find two patients.

Instead, they located four injured occupants of the damaged vehicle off Raspberry Creek Rd near Kunwarara, 60 kilometres north of Rockhampton.

The location of the crash. Contributed

An ambulance spokesperson said the vehicle had smashed into the tree at speed.

One patient was suffering from chest and facial injuries, another had neck pain and the two remaining passengers had lacerations to the legs.

Two of the patients were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.