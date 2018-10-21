Menu
Login
ambulance
ambulance Contributed
Breaking

Multiple people injured after car smashes into tree

Maddelin McCosker
by
21st Oct 2018 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:53 PM

Paramedics arrived at the scene of a high-speed vehicle crash into a tree on a rural Central Queensland road expecting to find two patients.

Instead, they located four injured occupants of the damaged vehicle off Raspberry Creek Rd near Kunwarara, 60 kilometres north of Rockhampton.

 

The location of the crash.
The location of the crash. Contributed

An ambulance spokesperson said the vehicle had smashed into the tree at speed.

One patient was suffering from chest and facial injuries, another had neck pain and the two remaining passengers had lacerations to the legs.

Two of the patients were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

cq accidents crash editors picks injuries
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Airlie Beach building destroyed by fire

    Airlie Beach building destroyed by fire

    Crime A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with arson after a fire in the early hours of this morning gutted a building in Airlie Beach’s main street.

    Airport mural features giant snake and marine life

    Airport mural features giant snake and marine life

    Lifestyle Whitsunday Coast Airport's new addition

    Sharp minds victorious

    Sharp minds victorious

    News Cannonvale State School students show sharp minds.

    Staging the villain

    Staging the villain

    News Playing a villain on stage is no worry for a Strathdickie teenager

    Local Partners