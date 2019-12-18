Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Multiple stab wounds’: Man dumped outside hospital

by Talisa Eley
18th Dec 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are working to figure out what happened to a man who turned up at a Gold Coast hospital with multiple stab wounds this afternoon.

It appears the man was dumped outside Gold Coast Private Hospital around 1pm with serious stab wounds.

He has since been moved to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police are at the scene waiting to speak with the man.

It is unclear how the man was injured or where he came from, a police spokeswoman said.

Investigations are ongoing.

dumped at hospital injuries stabbing stab wounds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Campaign of giving helps from head to mistletoe

        premium_icon Campaign of giving helps from head to mistletoe

        News An annual Christmas campaign has seen a record year of donations which will help the Whitsunday region and beyond

        • 18th Dec 2019 2:30 PM
        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Compassion, gratitude learnt as students help others

        premium_icon Compassion, gratitude learnt as students help others

        News The young students have helped a school for orphans in Uganda and learnt compassion...

        SILENT KILLER: ‘It just looked like a sleeping baby’

        premium_icon SILENT KILLER: ‘It just looked like a sleeping baby’

        Crime A mum's decision to drive tired had fatal consequences for her baby