Multiple vehicle crash on busy CQ bridge

Three vehicles, including a truck, were involved in a crash on the Neville Hewitt Bridge shortly before 1pm.

Three vehicles, including a truck, were involved in a crash on the Neville Hewitt Bridge shortly before 1pm. Contributed

3.35pm: Queensland Police have confirmed that Neville Hewitt bridge is now clear and that traffic is flowing freely after a traffic crash which occurred this afternoon.

At 2.30pm, emergency services were clearing debris from a three car collision, however the roads are now clear.

1.15pm: REPORTS indicate that five patients are requiring transport to the Rockhampton Hospital following a three vehicle crash on the Neville Hewitt bridge.

One woman and four children are being transported with very minor injuries.

It is not yet confirmed if the site has been cleared.

First responders at car crash Rockhampton's Nev Hewitt bridge Jann Houley

1.05pm: REPORTS indicate that three vehicles, including a truck, are involved in a crash on a busy Rockhampton bridge.

Shortly before 1pm it is believed the cars were involved in the crash.

Initial reports indicate eight patients, including a woman and five children were involved and are suffering from minor injuries.

Three vehicles, including a truck, were involved in a crash on the Neville Hewitt Bridge shortly before 1pm. Contributed

Two patients may require transport.

All southbound traffic has been blocked.

More to come.