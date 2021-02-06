Mum and unborn baby killed in crash

Tributes are flowing for a mother and her unborn baby after a horror head-on crash in Melbourne.

A mother who was killed in a head-on crash in Melbourne's southeast, along with her unborn child, has been described as a "beautiful soul".

Tess Clark, 34, tragically died in hospital after a ute collided head-on with her SUV in Pakenham South, about 50km from the CBD, on Thursday.

Police said the white ute collided head-on with a silver SUV on the Healesville-Koo Wee Rup Road about 8am.

Ms Clark, the driver of the SUV, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to The Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.

A fundraiser has been set up for Tess Clark’s family. Picture: gofundme

Tragically she and her unborn child Asher, who was due on March 1, died.

Her two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to The Royal Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

A man, and sole occupant of the ute, is in The Alfred hospital where he remains critical.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of Ms Clark, who was already a mother to two children, in the wake of the tragedy.

"Tess and baby Asher's sudden passing has left us all in a state of deep shock and sadness," a post on the fundraiser reads.

"Tess was a proud and devoted mother who loved her boys more than anything on this earth.

"She would do anything for her family, and always put their needs before her own."

It comes as friends have paid tribute to the "lovely" person.

The scene of the crash at Pakenham South. Picture: 7 News

"Yesterday I got that phone call I never thought I would receive. In that moment my life changed," friend Melissa Tansey wrote on Facebook.

"I am broken. You played such a massive part in my life for the past 19 years. I just cannot believe you won't be here anymore."

"You were not only my best friend, you were my soulmate and my sister.

"I don't know what to do without you. I will love you forever."

Tributes are flowing for Tess Clark and her unborn baby.

Another friend said Ms Clark always had time for a chat.

"My heart breaks for your boys and hubby," she wrote.

"Yourself and baby Asher are together forever."

Police said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remained ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

