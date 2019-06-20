Mum brutally raped in front of kids

A mum has described how she was brutally raped in front of her three kids after a gunman broke into their farm.

Nicky, 45, says she endured a four-hour "living nightmare" as Sebenzile Simane also molested her daughter and threatened to kill her son in March last year.

The former farm worker felt he had been wronged by her husband Heine, 44, and shot his way on to the property in South Africa determined to "chop him into pieces", tying up his family and stealing their money.

He has now been sentenced to two life sentences in jail, while Nicky has agreed to speak out to raise awareness of the day-to-day terror South African farmers have to endure.

Mum of three Nicky was brutally raped in front of her kids at her family farm in South Africa. Picture: Jamie Pyatt

Despite conclusive DNA and CCTV evidence the rapist had pleaded not guilty and forced Nicky to relive her ordeal in the witness box in a 10 day trial that shocked the world.

Her life changed forever at 8pm on March 23, 2018, when a volley of bullets came through the patio door aimed at her 15-year-old son's head somehow missing him by centimetres.

Nicky said: "With the bullets smashing through the windows I can only describe our feeling as being hunted like wild animals. He shot his way through a sliding patio door to get in.

"What followed I can only describe as four hours of pure hell - just sick torture and depravity.

"He held the gun to my nine-year-old son's head and threatened to shoot him unless I complied.

"I told my little one to be quiet or else this man would kill us. All I saw were his silent tears rolling down his little cheeks for the next four hours. The sight of that will be with me forever.

"He tied us all up with fencing wire so tight that our hands lost their circulation and turned grey.

"He shouted at my children that he was there to kill their father and that he would chop him up in front of them. He said that when he came through the door they would watch him be butchered.

"All I could do was beg him not to make my son do that. He just kept pointing the gun at my son's feet and saying he would shoot them unless he raped his mum in front of his brother and sister.

"I begged and pleaded with him not to do this and to take me to another room and take me instead.

"He grabbed me and forced me to my bedroom and raped me there. There was blood everywhere as I had already been badly shot. I could do nothing as my hands were tied behind my back.

HARROWING ORDEAL

"He then brought my 13-year-old daughter to the bedroom, undressed her and attempted to rape her. He was sexually molesting her and all I could do was beg for mercy and to take me again.

"So instead of raping her he forced my beautiful innocent daughter to watch as he raped me again.

"I cannot describe the anger this man displayed toward us and I knew as he raped me that if my children had any chance of survival I had to get this man away from them and the farm house..

"You don't care about yourself - you just don't want your children to die and you do all you can."

The family were at the farmhouse in Hankey, Eastern Cape, when the horrifying attack took place. Picture: Jamie Pyatt

After she told him her husband wasn't coming back that night he forced her to drive him into town to take out cash.

Nicky took out the maximum amount for the day of 4000 Rand ($405) and then waited until it the clocked ticked past midnight before forcing her to do it again.

While they waited he tried to rape her again but she convinced him she would bleed to death if he did so.

Nicky added: "The level of violence and cruelty we experienced is not unique, it is becoming a daily occurrence and is escalating at an alarming rate in South Africa but it is not being taken seriously."

AfriForum is a non-governmental organisation that highlights the plight of Afrikaner and European farmers who say they are under daily attack.

Three bullet holes through a door show how the brutal rapist shot his way into the family home, Picture: Jamie Pyatt

They revealed that so far this year 22 farmers have been murdered and 195 farms have been attacked and over recent years between 55 and 75 farmers are brutally killed each year.

Many of the attacks involve torture including farmers being burned with hot irons, boiling water poured over their head and body, the use of power tools and gang rape before murder.

The South African government insists the chief motive is robbery and that it is not a specific attack on whites or farmers but that they are vulnerable and easy targets due to their remoteness.

AfriForum spokesman Ian Cameron said: "What leaves me baffled is that we have started making a difference between what are 'good murders' or 'bad murders' on farms in South Africa.

"When you do that it indicates a society that has become sick from all the violence.

"In Nicky's case she was lucky as were her children to have survived the farm attack but will have to live with the lasting trauma after a 4 hour ordeal and the psychological torture.

Nicky has spoken out to highlight the plight faced by white farmers in South Africa. Picture: Jamie Pyatt

"Imagine the fear of knowing that your three children are constantly in danger and are made to watch as you are repeatedly raped after having already been shot and bleeding heavily.

"The constant attacks on farms and especially white farmers and the level of violence used in those attacks has to be addressed urgently and taken seriously by the Government" he said.

Judge Olav Ronaasen passing sentence at the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth branded Simane, 32, as "cruel and barbaric" and a "predator who targeted a woman and her children".

He was given two life sentences plus 137 years after being found guilty of 17 offences including two of rape, 4 of attempted murder, attempted rape and compelling a child to watch a sex act.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence or sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)