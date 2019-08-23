Mum forced healthy boy to endure 13 unnecessary operations

The 35-year-old woman convinced doctors her boy had cancer. Credit: Facebook

Poor little Christopher has been to the worst kind of hell and back, unnecessarily so.

The now 10-year-old doesn't have a terminal illness - and most certainly isn't suffering from any debilitating conditions.

In fact, he has always been a perfectly healthy young boy.

Despite this, the defenceless child has endured an alarming total of 323 visits to hospitals and paediatric centres across Dallas and Houston.

Even worse still, Christopher underwent 13 major surgeries, all between 2009 and 2016.

Unfortunately, it is all due to his mother, Kaylene Bowen, suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

The serious mental health condition manifests when the caregiver exaggerates or fabricates medical symptoms in a person (often a child) in a bid to gain attention - sometimes resulting in the illness, or even death of the child.

Disturbingly, the 35-year-old woman convinced doctors that her boy was terminally ill and publicly announced he had cancer on Facebook.

She is alleged to have confined him to a wheelchair and also have him fitted with a feeding tube that is fed directly into his small intestine and led to multiple life-threatening blood infections, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

She is believed to have told doctors that he would throw up every time he had milk because of an allergy.

Kaylene forced her healthy son to undergo hundreds of visits to the doctor and 13 operations. Credit: Facebook

Authorities also claim she'd attempted to get Christopher on the lung transplant list and had him in hospice care.

The mother publicised the cause widely on social media, launching crowdfunding pages to pay for the treatments, including one that raised more than £6,000 ($AUD10,000).

In a message appealing to well-wishers, she claimed a congenital condition was "slowly taking the wind out of the sails of this bright and active boy".

Bowen, who also goes by the last name Wright, lost custody of Christopher and two younger half-siblings to Texas Child Protective Services in November 2017.

On Thursday, she pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury to a child and is due to be sentenced in October.

The mother-of-three is now facing anywhere from two to 20 years in jail for second degree felony.

Incredibly, Christopher has recovered from his mother's horrendous abuse and is doing well at school where he has become "very athletic,'' his father Ryan Crawford told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

As amazing luck would have it, the little fella has no medical issues and only needs check-ups once a year.

Ryan had always argued that their son was not sick, but said family court judges always sided with the compulsively lying mother.

"I am happy that she decided to do the right thing. Eventually the lies had to stop," Crawford said.

"Now hopefully those who thought a mother could never do this to their child will see evil does exist."

