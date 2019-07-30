Menu
Mackay mother Judy Gauci runs TAPfit classes twice a week.
Mackay mother Judy Gauci runs TAPfit classes twice a week.
Mum is tapping up a storm in her fifties

30th Jul 2019
DANCING is a way of life for Mackay mother Judy Gauci.

She began dance classes when she was three years of age and has been involved in the industry for decades.

Now 56, Mrs Gauci knew she had to make a change when she noticed her fitness declining last year.

She never enjoyed gym, so dancing seemed like the best option.

"My kids had left home, I was bored and I was getting unfit,” she said.

"I also wanted something to challenge my brain.

"I found TAPfit on Facebook and saw that it combined fitness with dancing, so it had my interest straight away.”

When Mrs Gauci realised there were no TAPfit classes offered in Mackay, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The TAPfit brand was created by four Brisbane sisters and has taken off across the world.

"I contacted the company and completed the instructor course,” Mrs Guaci said.

"That was in March and now I've already got about 40 students.

"Most of the interest has come from people aged between 30 to 80.

"My oldest student at the moment is 77 years old.”

Mrs Gauci holds two classes each week at the CWA hall on Palmer Street but has plans to offer a third class in the Northern Beaches area.

She said her 'tap tribe' loved the atmosphere of the classes.

"Everyone tells me how much they enjoy the music and the steps,” she said.

"Anyone of any age can do it, it's just making noise with your feet to a beat.

"It's great for your fitness and your memory because we learn different routines.”

Joining the TAPfit team has been "life-changing” for Mrs Gauci.

She said she was happier, fitter and stoked to be getting back into dancing - her life-long passion.

You do not need tap shoes to participate in TAPfit classes, Mrs Gauci provides the shoe attachments called 'feet beats' to all students.

For more information, contact Judy via the TAPfit Mackay with Judy Facebook page.

