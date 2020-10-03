Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tahlia Storm pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon.
Tahlia Storm pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon.
Crime

Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Oct 2020 2:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE stay-at-home mum found with a knife kept it out of fears for her child.

Tahlia Lorraine Storm, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possession of a weapon.

Storm was intercepted on August 26 at 3.10am in Barney Point in the passenger side of the car.

She told police she had a switch blade on her person and presented it to them.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the reason Storm was carrying a knife was out of concerns of safety for herself and her daughter.

She said a number of people had been creeping around Storm's house.

Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Storm the knife could easily be taken and used against her.

She was convicted and fined $400.

Read more court:

Ice user told to 'get away from the drugs'

'I haven't slept': Shoplifter laments actions in court

Charges against woman accused of abducting child dropped

More Stories

Show More
gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone weapon possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Escape: Mackay travel agency charters direct NT flights

        Premium Content Escape: Mackay travel agency charters direct NT flights

        Travel Dreaming of that escape across the border? Book that holiday and support a local Mackay business

        Bowen dad threatens ex with stick, gets knife in violent act

        Premium Content Bowen dad threatens ex with stick, gets knife in violent act

        Crime An off-duty police officer witnessed the domestic violence incident where the man...

        Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Premium Content Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Crime Queensland Police Union welcomes changes to Central Region police boundaries

        World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Premium Content World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Business The CQ innovation will make open cut mines safer and more efficient, as mining...