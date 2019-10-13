Mum learns from kids in breakthrough business

Sarah Cooke plays with her children William and Charlie on one of the educational resources she created. Photo: John McCutcheon

A SUNSHINE Coast school teacher and mum-of-two has created a new way for toddlers to learn numeracy and literacy skills, while having fun at the same time.

Buderim resident Sarah Cooke, 31, said she started selling her own educational resources for toddlers after creating a way to keep her son interested when learning literacy.

"I knew I wanted to teach my eldest son Charlie how to write and learn his letters of his name, so I took what he was interested in and combined to the two," Mrs Cooke said.

"I drew my own letters and added green and red stickers as he also loves traffic lights.

"My mummy friends then wanted a copy for their children and that's why I started 2 Much Fun Educational Resources for Toddlers."

Mrs Cooke said she had filled more than 80 sales orders since expanding her products to number roads, reward charts, number sets and alphabet sets.

"I feel very humbled by the support and all the positive feedback," she said.

Mrs Cooke said toddlers were at the perfect age to learn numeracy and literacy concepts as they were like sponges, absorbing the whole world in.

"Once they turn into a toddler they start to make connections with the world they live in. "They are in an inquisitive age where everything seems a lot clearer and they can communicate a lot clearer too."

Mrs Cooke, who is currently on maternity leave from Unity College in Caloundra, said her love for teaching started at a very young age.

She has now been doing it for 11 years.

"The key to teaching toddlers is finding something that is quick, fun and that includes their interests," she said.

"Once you do this they will constantly want to play or do the activity because they love it."

Mrs Cooke said children thrived on positive encouragement, so giving them encouragement went a long way.

"They build their confidence and feel invincible," she said.

"I love making my students smile and seeing them learn and show a love for learning.

"It is a really rewarding job, but very time consuming."

Mrs Cooke said although it could be hard to strike a balance between school and family, she wouldn't have it any other way.

"I am hoping to continue this business with designing and creating new product and I am also looking at going back to work next year as a relief teacher."