Mum left to die alone in car wreck by lover

Mother of two Gina Abdallah died injured, alone and classified a "Jane Doe'' after her boyfriend had fled the scene of the car accident he caused.

Hassan Wraydeh even wiped the door, apparently to prevent police tracing his fingerprints on the stolen Mitsubishi Lancer which he crashed in Punchbowl in 2016.

"Gina, Gina, can you hear me?" he screamed in the wake of the crash as Ms Abdallah suddenly took a few breaths before he said "she's OK … she's just in shock".

Gina Abdallah, pictured with her children, was left to die after the accident.

Instead of stopping to help his critically injured girlfriend he used his jacket to wipe his driver's side door in an apparent attempt to remove fingerprints before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics dragged Ms Abdallah, a beautiful mother of two young children, from the passenger seat of their Lancer with a severe head injury, fractures to almost all of her ribs and lacerations to her spleen.

Hassan Wraydeh has been jailed over the shocking hit run crash in 2016.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead hours later.

Her brother, Michael Leehman, 37, told The Daily Telegraph he felt shattered upon learning Wraydeh apparently tried to wipe fingerprints away.

"I felt so sick, I felt sick in my stomach - my emotions are a yoyo," he said.

Mr Leehman said Wraydeh did not call any of Ms Abdallah's relatives after the crash, so she died alone.

"He did not pick up the phone and text … she died alone as a Jane Doe because she had no identification," he said.

"It's not even one life taken away … it equals a life sentence for all of us."

Details of the shocking hit-run collision in Punchbowl can now be revealed after Wraydeh pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death and failing to stop and assist after the crash in August, 2016.

Wraydeh, now 41, had been dating Ms Abdallah for almost a year when he acquired the stolen Lancer.

A still image captured on CCTV of the Mitsubishi colliding with a van.

The couple was heading west on Warwick St when Wraydeh crossed onto the wrong side of the road and smashed into a Honda CRV driven by a woman.

The woman slammed on her brakes but it was too late to avoid being hit as Wraydeh lost control of the Lancer which spun to the right - leaving Ms Abdallah little chance to survive the impact in the front passenger seat.

According to court documents, shocked onlookers saw Wraydeh cradling Ms Abdallah in his arms and screaming for her to wake up. Witnesses told police he screamed her name and asked if she could hear him before claiming she was "just in shock."

Gina Abdallah.

A witness then saw Wraydeh take a wallet from the glove compartment and wipe down the driver's side door.

Within minutes he had fled the scene.

Detectives later received information that Wraydeh was the driver of the Lancer and conducted two interviews in December 2017 and February last year before charging him in July 2018.

Last month, he was sentenced to five years and three months in jail with a non-parole period of three years and six months.