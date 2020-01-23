Mum-of-four caught with dangerous drug

A MELTDOWN has led to probation for a 28-year-old mother of four children, Proserpine Magistrates Court heard, on Monday.

Casey Dawn Marie McAvoy pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug, namely methamphetamine, and a pipe used to smoke drugs, as well as a charge of failing to properly dispose of a syringe.

The court heard how McAvoy was spotted by police driving out of a known drug dealer’s residence, in Proserpine, on December 11, 2019.

“Police intercepted the male driver, the defendant was in the front passenger seat,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

“Prior to a pat-down search of the defendant, she removed a cigarette packet in the front of her underwear containing white crystals. When questioned, she said it was ice and didn’t belong to her.

“Police searched her backpack and found a used needle and she said it was hers and she had used it that morning to administer ice.

“On December 25, at 4.50pm, police detained the defendant in relation to other matters and put her in the police car – her handbag was searched and police found drug utensils.

“The defendant said she knew the utensils were in the bag but said they’d been used by someone else.”

Solicitor Chris Colewell, from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service (ATSILS), said police were called to the defendant’s house on December 25.

“It was Christmas Day, and she wasn’t in a good way,” he said.

“Her children, who live with her mother, weren’t with her. She felt suicidal. She’s since been given medication, which has stabilised her. She’s been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and is looking at rehab. Her use of drugs has actually decreased.”

Magistrate James Morton said he accepted that McAvoy had had a “meltdown”.

“You are putting yourself through misery with drugs,” he told her.

“You have kids but you are not looking after them. Everyone should be joyful on Christmas Day but you are on a suicide mission. Drugs are going to do you no good – get off the methamphetamine.”

He handed McAvoy a 12-month probation order with conditions, including drug testing, with no conviction recorded.