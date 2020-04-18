Mum puts virus sign on daughter in shops

One fed-up mum has shared the sign she’s getting her daughter to wear when they grocery shop — however not everyone agrees with her method.

It comes as a major supermarket chain in the United Kingdom banned families from going to the supermarket together and shoppers in Australia call for similar measures here.

MaryAnn Fausey Resendez took to Facebook to share a photo of her five-year-old sitting in a trolley wearing a mask, revealing the message her daughter was now sending to other shoppers.

On her back the sign read: "I am only five! I can't stay home alone so I have to buy groceries with mommy … before you start judging stay back 10 feet."

MaryAnn Fausey Resendez shared the note she gets her daughter to wear while grocery shopping.

In the caption Ms Resendez wrote that she was making her daughter wear this sign because "I just know some dumbass will take a picture and talk s**t on social media not knowing all the facts".

Ms Resendez's post soon attracted thousands of comments and shares, with plenty of other mums saying they too could relate to her situation, praising her "clever" sign.

"Went to Costco with my 3 yrs old son. We got there around 9:30 and there is a long line already," one woman wrote.

"People are looking at me so weirdly but I can't leave my son at home with his dad because my husband just work 12 hours night shift as a RN nurse and he need his sleep so he can work again later."

The sign has divided parents on Facebook.

"You are an amazing momma! Keep up the good work!" another wrote.

Others said they had hear of instances of shoppers "people calling the police on people who bring their kids to the store" and they understood why she was being "extra cautious" by getting her daughter to wear the note.

Meanwhile others pointed out that Ms Resendez doesn't "own anyone an explanation" and could try and get her groceries delivered.

"I'm judging you for making your child wear some stupid embarrassing sign which obviously will bring more attention to them, and I'm sure embarrassed your child instead of just going shopping with them and not caring if others care (which most won't)," one person commented.

Supermarkets in Australia have introduced strict social distancing measures in response to coronavirus panic buying. Picture: AAP Image/James Gourley.

SHOULD FAMILIES BE ABLE TO SHOP IN GROUPS?

It comes as supermarkets across Australia and overseas enforce strict social distancing measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian grocery stores have introduced customer limits in stores to prevent aisles from becoming crowded, with calls now to prevent groups and families shopping together.

Social media has been flooded with pleas for supermarkets to limit shopping to just one person from a household or family rather than letting couples or large family groups in.

"There is no need for people to be going in groups, it's a total disregard to the rules when people are still going to the shops in large groups and needs to be stopped," one man wrote on Facebook.

UK supermarket Waitrose has a one customer one trolley policy. Picture: Hollie Adams/Getty Images.

"I work in a supermarket and the amount of families that come in is disgraceful, we have mums, dads and all the kids in some even bring newborns, just to get out of the house," another person commented.

However many people pointed out that for single parents or those with small children it simply wasn't possible to shop alone.

Measures also being taken in Aldi, Woolworths and Coles include keeping a trolley distance apart from other shoppers, standing 1.5 metres apart while queuing and having checkout staff behind plexiglass shields.

Meanwhile UK supermarket chain Waitrose last month introduced a one trolley one person policy for their stores which was praised by shoppers.

The policy is being strictly enforced at their more than 300 stores across Britain, which has been one of the worst hit by coronavirus.

Originally published as Mum put virus sign on daughter in shops