Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Comedian faked cancer for $83,000

by Dan Hall
9th Apr 2019 3:25 PM

This is the face of a woman charged with pretending to have cancer to fraudulently raise more than $82,000 in cash from generous members of the public who donated to fund her "treatment".

Nicole Elkabbas was investigated by detectives who questioned whether she actually had the deadly illness that she claimed to have in an online fundraising campaign.

Nicole Elkabbas said she needed money to pay for cancer treatment. Picture: INS News
Nicole Elkabbas said she needed money to pay for cancer treatment. Picture: INS News

The 40-year-old mum, who was known for her appearances on TV as a comedian, was charged on April 5 with six counts of fraud between February and August 2018 during which time she was said to have wrongly accepted £45,350 ($A83,133) from compassionate donors.

Like the notorious cancer fraudster Ellen Danagher, who was convicted of scamming her own siblings out of £21,000 ($A38,496) by claiming to have bowel cancer, Elkabbas will appear in court to have her claims of having the disease scrutinised by lawyers.

Elkabbas, from Broadstairs in Kent, has been given police bail pending a court appearance on May 2 before Margate magistrates.

The 40-year-old mum was known for her appearances on TV as a comedian.
The 40-year-old mum was known for her appearances on TV as a comedian.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "A Thanet woman has been charged with fraudulently accepting £45,350 in donations for an illness she allegedly did not have.

"Nicole Elkabbas is charged with six counts of fraud following an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

"She is alleged to have falsely claimed to have required treatment for cancer in order to receive donations from members of the public between February and August 2018."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
cancer editors picks

Top Stories

    Didgeridoo's and don'ts with expert Gary Cannell

    premium_icon Didgeridoo's and don'ts with expert Gary Cannell

    News Whitsunday locals show-cased their didgeridoo skills under the guidance of expert Gary Cannell on April 7.

    Bunyan's push for lower costs and sustainable industries

    premium_icon Bunyan's push for lower costs and sustainable industries

    Politics KAP candidate shares his focus ahead of the federal election.

    Mackay's leading trainer dominates Bowen races

    Mackay's leading trainer dominates Bowen races

    Horses Big day for John Manzelmann.

    Dog bites inspire Ergon's online self-meter read service

    premium_icon Dog bites inspire Ergon's online self-meter read service

    News Customers to be given more "choice and control”.