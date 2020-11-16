Mum reveals son’s horror injuries after deadly fight

A mother of one of the alleged victims in a violent brawl north of Brisbane says her son required multiple operations after a knife went through his liver and kidney.

It comes as family members and supporters of the alleged victims stared down those accused of the attacks at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The September 13 brawl in a Zillmere park claimed the life of Brisbane teenager Girum Mekonnen, who was allegedly set upon by a group of men.

At least 12 others were injured during the confrontation.

Outside court, Viola Lado spoke of her "anger" about what is alleged to have happened.

Viola Lado, the mother of one of the alleged victims violently attacked by a group of men in Zillmere, has revealed her son has required five operations. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

Her 23-year-old son, Ronal Eresto, was allegedly stabbed during the violent confrontation.

"He's had five operations since the attack," she told reporters.

"The doctor said the knife went through the liver … (and) kidney."

Ms Lado, who lives close to O'Callaghan Park, said her son was still recovering three months after the brawl.

"I feel bad, angry … the boys (were) sitting there, eating and playing cards," Ms Lado said.

Girum Mekonnen, 19, died following a violent brawl in a Brisbane park where he was allegedly set upon by a group of men armed with weapons.

Ben Abio, Alex Edward Deng, Chan Kon, Joseph Lokolong, Majok Reid Majok, Malat Akoi Makuach, Juma Makuol Deng Makuol, Anas Ayman Abdu Musa, Kresto Wal Wal, Yohana Wal Wal, Gabreal Wal Wal, Santo Wal and Abraham Ajang Yaak have all been charged with murder, affray and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm stemming from the fight on September 13.

Police allege the men used weapons, including bats and blades, to inflict their violence on a group of people at O'Callaghan Park in Zillmere.

Mr Mekonnen, 19, died at the scene after allegedly being stabbed to death.

Anas Musa, Yohana Wal Wal and Santo Wal appeared in person during their brief mention after being granted Supreme Court bail.

Anas Ayman Abdu Musa leaves the Brisbane Magistrates court on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

The others appeared from prison via a video link where they are on remand.

All 13 men were presented with fresh charges of unlawfully striking a person with a "projectile" with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Santo Wal was presented with two charges.

Lydia Devereaux, legal officer for the Director of Public Prosecutions, asked for an adjournment until March for prosecutors to gather the outstanding evidence.

"A partial brief has been disclosed but there is a considerable amount outstanding," Ms Devereaux told the court.

"The investigation is yet to be finalised."

Magistrate Quinn adjourned the matters to March 15, 2021 for a committal mention.

Yohana Wal Wal leaves court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle



Under their bail conditions, Musa, Wal Wal and Wal are not allowed to drink any alcohol or use drugs, cannot possess encrypted applications on their phones and cannot have any contact with each other.

These are in addition to their Supreme Court bail orders, which include wearing an ankle tracker.

Originally published as Mum reveals son's horror injuries after deadly fight