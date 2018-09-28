Outrage over 10yo boy’s tattoo

A VIDEO of a 10-year-old boy getting a tattoo has gone viral after a concerned individual posted it on his Facebook page.

Storm Harrington posted the clip on Monday, including the names of the boy's mother and the woman holding him on her lap in the caption.

"What the hell is this," he wrote.

"How old is Skylar, 9? He is not old enough to know what he wants or to make any kind of decision like this. You truly are a worthless parent for this."

The clip shows the 10-year-old boy wincing and looking away as he is tattooed in what appears to be a residential loungeroom.

He is held by a friend as his mother records footage of the tattoo being performed by a 16-year-old boy.

The young boy winced and kept his eyes averted as he was tattooed.

Dayton Daily Newsreports that the boy is from Bellefontaine, Ohio.

The clip has since had 1 million views and has been shared over 14,000 times, with people attacking the boy's mother, accusing her of child abuse.

"Disgusted! This mum and every damn person in this video deserves their a*s kicked and to be in jail," wrote one commenter.

"Everyone in this video should be in trouble. What the hell is wrong with them?" wrote another.

Dayton Daily News said the local police received calls from all over the US from people concerned about the boy's welfare.

Bellefontaine Police Lieutenant Rick Herring told News Centre 7 that police got the first report on Monday and went to a local apartment complex to check on the family.

The boy told officers he wanted the tattoo, Lt Herring said.

According to Ohio law, it is illegal to tattoo a child unless the parent gives consent.

However, there are conditions that it is sanitary and done safely.

Logan County prosecutors are considering pursuing charges and Logan County Children Services is involved as well.