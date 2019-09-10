Mum told drug use has 'got to stop'

Melissa Abbott was caught drug drivig with methamphetamines in her system.

A MOTHER of four who narrowly avoided time behind bars has been urged by a magistrate to "get off the meth as soon as possible”.

Magistrate James Morton was torn by how to deal with Melissa Jean Abbott, 41, of Sugar Loaf, after she was stopped by police on July 10 while driving with methamphetamines present in her saliva.

"You continue to abuse illicit drugs. It's got to stop,” Mr Morton said.

"I need to consider what to do with you, the message has got to be loud and clear.”

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court Abbott admitted to police at the time that she'd "smoked ice” two days prior to being pulled over.

Abbott pleaded guilty in court on Monday to drug driving.

At the time of the offence she was serving a suspended sentence from the Supreme Court.

Defence solicitor Peta Vernon said Abbott's drug abuse started five years ago, after the death of the father of some of her children.

"It was a downward spiral from there,” Mrs Vernon said.

"She thought she could tackle the problem herself.

"Obviously she's been afforded many chances, but I would argue she should be afforded another.

"She hadn't taken the steps prior to this offending but she does have some systems in place now.”

Mr Morton said Abbott's repeated drug abuse swayed him towards sentencing her to a term of imprisonment, though he was reluctant to do so.

"My hand is forced, I need time to think about what I'm going to do with your sentence,” Mr Morton said.

"I'm really concerned about your drug offending.”

Abbott was taken into custody where she spent the night before being transported to Bowen Magistrates Court to appear the following day.

Abbott was sentenced to two months in prison, wholly suspended for 15 months, and had her driver's licence disqualified for 12 months.

Mr Morton also committed Abbott to appear before the Townsville Supreme Court to be re-sentenced on her suspended sentence matter.