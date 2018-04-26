Menu
The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times
Mum told to pay for son

Jessica Lamb
by
26th Apr 2018 10:49 AM

THE mother of a young offender has been ordered to pay restitution after her son stole alcohol from a Proserpine home earlier this year.

As a matter of public interest, Magistrate Simon Young opened the Proserpine Children's Court on Monday.

The 14-year-old was charged with stealing and associated trespass on January 13 when he reportedly stole $45 worth of XXXX Gold cans from a 65-year-old pensioner's back fridge in the dead of night.

The show-cause hearing was to determine whether a lack of supervision contributed to the offence and if it was reasonable to order the parent to pay restitution.

ATSILS lawyer Jennine Kiely said the mother was happy to pay and felt sorry for the victim.

"(Her son) is very difficult for her to deal with at the moment and he doesn't listen to her,” she said.

The court heard the mother planned to move closer to family members for more support with her son.

"She hopes his uncles and nephews can be a positive influence and get him in line,” Ms Kiely said.

The woman was ordered to pay $45 within seven days.

childrens court proserpine magistrates court restitution stealing whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

