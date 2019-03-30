Mum of two caught drug-driving while on learner licence

A MUM of two who was caught drug-driving while on her learner licence has appeared before Maryborough Magistrate Court.

Emily Marree Eva Morriss, 28, from Biggenden this week pleaded guilty failing to display her L plates, failing to comply with a condition of her driver's licence, possessing utensils or pipes, possessing drugs and driving with a relevant drug in her system.

The court heard the woman had been caught with marijuana and a pipe.

Police had also pulled her over while she was driving without appropriate accompaniment and without displaying her L plates.

Morriss, a mum to a 12 and 8-year-old, had a difficult start to life, the court was told.

She had dropped out of school in Year 9 and had fallen pregnant in her teens.

The father of her two children was in jail.

Morris now had a new partner and had moved to Biggenden with him, the court heard.

She had a history of seizures and was attending ATODS to beat her addiction issues.

Magistrate Terry Duroux warned if Morriss continued offending, she would find herself in custody "sooner rather than later".

"I accept you have significant health issues but I don't accept your offending behaviour," he said.

Morriss was fined $1100 and she was disqualified from driving for four months.