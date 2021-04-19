Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Should Parliament have random breath tests?
Parenting

Mum urges empathy for ice addicts after daughter’s death

by Harrison Tippet
19th Apr 2021 7:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A mother whose ice-addicted daughter died while waiting to access rehabilitation has called on the community to show more compassion for those struggling with drug habits.

The Geelong mum - who asked to remain anonymous - said there were "hundreds" of parents like her in the region who had lost their children to ice, and were left facing scorn from those in the community who saw all drug users as violent criminals.

"Some parents might be embarrassed, because people look at you differently," the mum said.

"You wouldn't have even known that my child was on ice. She had no police record. She was clean and tidy and very attractive, and kept herself that way. She had a hell of a lot of love and respect, and tried really, really hard.

RELATED: Recovering Geelong ice users share their stories

"But you look at your child and know they're gone, something else has taken over. And on a good day you see that loving child there, and you feel absolutely shocking because you can't fix what's happening.

"Then you're just a parent who has lost their child, and your heart breaks for the rest of your stinking life."

When it comes to solving the ice crisis, the mum said a key step would be to change the community attitude towards drug addiction, and encourage a compassionate view of understanding addiction, rather than painting all users as violent criminals.

"There's that attitude of 'it's your own fault', but it's not. Some people don't have the mentality to actually stop and think," she said.

RELATED: Experts detail solutions to Geelong's ice epidemic

"You'll find that people that don't cope well in society do these things to make them feel better, but they have no concept of what it will actually do to them.

"The thing people say is 'it's is a choice'. Well I'm sorry, but it isn't. This is so highly addictive it just takes over. It's shocking.

"And when they try to get help, where's the help?"

While the mother is concerned of creating backlash towards her family for bringing up her daughter's tragic story, she said she "just had to do something".

"If this little bit help, fine. But no one cares. No one cares," she said, through tears.

 

 

harrison.tippet@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Mum urges empathy for ice addicts after daughter's death

More Stories

addiction daughter death drugs geelong ice mother

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Premium Content ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Health Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says a plan to take pressure of GPs and speed up the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations is being considered.

        Exciting new digital future for The Whitsundays Times

        Premium Content Exciting new digital future for The Whitsundays Times

        Technology Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of...

        Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Premium Content Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Crime Palaszczuk Government’s ‘blitz on bail’ cuts reviews, appeals

        Why your elective surgery is facing a big delay

        Premium Content Why your elective surgery is facing a big delay

        Health Delays expected for non-urgent elective surgery in Qld