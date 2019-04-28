Menu
Michelle Alan with Harper, 2, and Hunter 8 months. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Screen time a lifesaver for mums

by Cloe Read
28th Apr 2019 5:59 AM
A BRISBANE model and mummy blogger has come out in defence of parents made to feel guilty about kids' screen time, saying it's the only way to get things done.

Michelle Alan, who posts about parenting to her 191,000 followers said screen time should be limited, but sometimes it helped.

"You've got to do what you've got to do and sometimes parents give an iPad to their child, but they shouldn't be judged, because sometimes you need to give them what they want," she said.

The comments, which would ring true to many parents, come just days after the World Health Organisation released tough new guidelines including banning screen time for children under the age of two.

"You can't judge another parent on what they do because every kid is different and every parent is different," the 30-year-old said.

She said it was important not to give advice on parenting unless asked.

blogger children michelle alan parenting screen time

