Menu
Login
News

Mum allegedly injected urine into daughter

The former midwife and mummy blogger allegedly infected her daughter's hospital drip with urine.
The former midwife and mummy blogger allegedly infected her daughter's hospital drip with urine.
by Candace Sutton

A FORMER mummy blogger with an international following has been committed to stand trial on charges of allegedly injecting urine into her daughter's jugular vein.

The woman, a former midwife who blogged about her daughter's ill health, is due to face the NSW District Court in Newcastle on Thursday.

The 44-year-old was charged after doctors noticed yeast and fungus growing in the nine-year-old's intravenous drip after she was admitted to hospital in 2015 with renal failure.

Police allegedly later found syringes, laxatives, and urine samples in the mother's handbag, leading detectives to investigate back to 2008.

Police allege that as well as injecting her daughter with urine, the mother also regularly fed her laxatives which caused peeling skin and a severe rash.

Detectives charged the woman, who cannot be identified with using poison to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Doctors found yeast and fungus growing in the nine-year-old’s intravenous drip in her jugular vein.
Doctors found yeast and fungus growing in the nine-year-old’s intravenous drip in her jugular vein.

The woman, who comes from the NSW Hunter Valley, regularly wrote about her daughter's ill health on a blog which has since been taken down.

The mother had blogged about her child’s ill health and had an international following.
The mother had blogged about her child’s ill health and had an international following.

She received sympathetic messages from other bloggers after posting messages about her child's illness.

The little girl was a regular visitor to hospital for other complaints and had become involved via her mother in children's health charities.

A court heard two years ago that the case was "very complex, involving very detailed and extensive medical evidence".

The accused mother has remained on bail, but is due to appear in the District Court where she has been committed for trial.

The mother will stand trial for assault and use poison to endanger life.
The mother will stand trial for assault and use poison to endanger life.

Topics:  blogger daughter editors picks mummy urine

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

Mr Fyfe has had the condition most of his life and is an ambassador for Epilepsy Action Australia based in Sydney.

Simply D'vine Catering for you

SERVED FRESH: D'vine Catering delivers quality to your next event.

AWARD-winning restaurant Fish D'vine launched its catering in 2011.

Let there be rock at the Reef

ROCK 'N ROLL: The ACCA DACCA show will come to the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day.

Rock legend act to hit the Reef

Pairing up for autism awareness

STRETCH OUT: Vartamana Yoga will host a free all ages class as part of the free Autism Queensland fundraiser with Denmans Beer Cafe.

The healing power and benefits of yoga

Local Partners